A CRICKHOWELL-BASED society which supports dementia charities and local dementia projects has raised thousands of pounds with events throughout this year.
Living with Dementia (LwD), set up and run by Suzan and Mike Alderton, has raised the funds though organising various events for the community.
The first event was a fun run and family day held at The Old Rectory Hotel, Llangattock, on May 1, where a total of £1,600 was raised.
LwD organisers would like to thank Julie Cashell, Crickhowell Running Club, Gareth James and his fantastic team at Crickhowell Rugby Club, Huw Morgans and his brilliant team at Crickhowell Football Club.
They would also like to thank to the Rectory Hotel team, where the event took place, for donating all their profits to LwD,
In July, LwD organised an Elvis Concert at the Clarence Hall, Crickhowell.
This proved to be a fabulous night out and a fantastic financial success - another £5,900 was raised.
Thanks go to The Dragon Inn for their very generous donation of all their profits on the night.
During the year Suzan and Mike raised further funds through bucket collections at the local supermarkets, remarking on the generosity of local people.
On Tuesday, October 17 at Caffi Croeso, Maes-y-Ffynnon, Beaufort Street, Suzan and Mike decided to take 15 minutes to make cheque donations so that their guests at Caffi Croeso could be a part of the occasion. They would like to thank Cllr Tony D’Anna for attending and representing Crickhowell Town Council.
Mike Alderton said: “Back in 2019 we were in Swansea and met an amazing group of people on a stand for Dementia UK, promoting dementia awareness and their Admiral Nurses. We hoped that if we made a donation it might help to achieve a nurse in our area.
“We are pleased to say that South Powys is now covered by an Admiral Nurse.
“For the third year running Dementia UK have received donations from LwD. Anna Schwank an Admiral Nurse received, on behalf of Dementia UK, a donation for £3,000.00.”
LwD presented a cheque for £3,000 to Kerry Crossfield, representing Crickhowell Volunteer Bureau (CVB).
During the pandemic CVB was a lifeline to many people in Crickhowell and its surrounding villages. While other charities were no longer available in the area, the CVB stepped up. Since then the work that the they has put into place to help people with dementia is commendable.
Suzan and Mike have been fortunate enough to have been invited several times to The UK Dementia Research Institute, Haydn Ellis Building, Cardiff, by Ceri Smith from the Alzheimer’s Research UK. There they have attended seminars and visited their laboratories.
UK DRI Cardiff is where they are exploring the function of genes involved in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s Disease. They hope to identify molecular targets that will lead to new drugs that can prevent or treat dementia.
LwD hopes that their donation will be help towards finding new treatments and a cure.
Ceri Smith, on behalf of Alzheimer’s Research UK, received a cheque for £8,000.
Mike also confirmed the success of Suzan’s educational children’s book ‘The Fairy who lived in a Pop Can’, which so far has raised at least £4,500 for Children with Dementia and Children with Cancer.
LwD will be matching the donation from the first 500 books to the Batten Disease Family Association (BDFA)
LwD has already pledged a further £700 to the BDFA so that they could reach the required amount to take part in this year’s BIG GIVE scheme that matches all donations made in the beginning of November.
The donation from Read & Giggle (The Fairy who lived in a Pop Can) will be making its first donation to both charities in November so that BDFA can take advantage of doubling the donation.
The rest of the afternoon ended with the usual fun. Entertainment was provided by The Blaenau Gwent Ukes Band. They provided great entertainment and had people joining in, singing and clapping. Suzan and Mike would also like to thank the line dancing girls who showed them their moves - all in all a fantastic day.
If you would like to attend Caffi Croeso on the third Tuesday of each month, where everything except the bingo is free, please contact Crickhowell Volunteer Bureau on 01873 812177 or Suzan on 07876085769.