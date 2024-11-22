Living with Dementia (LwD) has donated an incredible £20,000 to good causes, thanks to a series of successful events aimed at supporting dementia-related initiatives.
The funds will be distributed to local and national organisations, helping improve the lives of those affected by dementia.
The year’s fundraising efforts kicked off in May with a Fun Run and Family Day at the Rectory Hotel in Llangattock. The event, organised with the help of Julie Cashell, Crickhowell Running Club, Gareth James, Crickhowell Football Club, and Huw Morgans, saw the community come together for a fun-filled day of activities. The Rectory Hotel donated all profits from their BBQ to LwD, which contributed to the event’s success.
In August, LwD hosted a Harp and Violin concert at Llangattock Community Hall, followed by the Elvis Trilogy Concert at the Clarence Hall in Crickhowell in October. Both events were a hit, offering a great night out for attendees while raising essential funds. A special thanks was given to the Dragon Inn for running the bar at both events and generously donating all their profits to the cause.
Alongside these events, further funds were raised through bucket collections at local supermarkets, with Suzan and Mike Alderton leading the charge. The generosity of the local community was overwhelming, especially during a challenging economic period.
The culmination of these fundraising efforts came on November 19, when Suzan and Mike hosted a cheque presentation event at Caffi Croeso, Maes-y-Ffynnon, Crickhowell.
LwD proudly handed over thousands of pounds in donations, with £3,000 going to Dementia UK to support their specialist dementia care services. While Admiral Nurse Anna Schwank was unable to attend, the cheque will be sent directly to Dementia UK. South Powys is now covered by two specialist dementia Admiral Nurses.
Crickhowell Volunteer Bureau (CVB), which offers vital services for those living with dementia, also received £3,000 from LwD. Kerry Crossfield, representing CVB, accepted the cheque on behalf of the organisation. The two groups have built a strong partnership, working together on various initiatives to support the local community.
Another significant donation of £8,000 was received by Ceri Smith on behalf of Alzheimer’s Research UK. The UK Dementia Research Institute is based at the Haydn Ellis Building in Cardiff. This donation will aid in their groundbreaking research into the genetic causes of dementia, with the hope of finding new treatments or even a cure.
Mike Alderton also announced that Suzan’s children’s book, The Fairy Who Lived in a Pop Can, has raised £5,000 for the second year running. Proceeds from the book were split between the Batten Disease Family Association (BDFA) and Young Lives vs Cancer. LwD also pledged £1,000 to BDFA towards their matched funding Christmas Challenge.
Mike was also pleased to announce that Caffi Croeso, funded by LwD and many other individual donations, is still in a good financial position and hopes to continue providing free refreshments and semi-professional entertainment monthly.
The afternoon of celebration ended with a lively performance by Rob Knight, who had the crowd singing, clapping, and dancing. The event was a reminder of the positive impact of community spirit and the generosity of individuals working together for a common cause.
If you would like to attend Caffi Croeso on the third Tuesday of each month, where everything except the bingo is free, please contact Crickhowell Volunteer Bureau on 01873 812177 or Suzan on 07876 085769. Alternatively, please email: [email protected] to book a table.
Living with Dementia continues to make a real difference to the lives of people living with dementia and their families.