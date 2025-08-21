Responding to the latest NHS Wales Cancer Waiting Times figures, Rhian Stangroom-Teel, External Affairs Manager for Wales at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “While there have been some improvements in cancer waiting times since last year, this data lays bare that over 4,600 people in Wales waited too long to start crucial cancer treatment in the first half of this year. We know that the earlier cancer is diagnosed and treated can make a huge difference to people's chances of survival and their quality of life after treatment. It is unacceptable that thousands of people across Wales have waited too long for care they urgently need.