Litter picker disgusted at dumped rubbish
Dirty nappies were among two bags of household rubbish found dumped in a stream by a litter-picking volunteer as he walked along Tredilion Road just outside Abergavenny.
“Whoever dumped this should be ashamed of their actions for despoiling our beautiful countryside, endangering wildlife and harming our environment,” said the volunteer, a member of Keep Abergavenny Tidy (KAT).
“The bags look as if they were thrown from the road and then burst open. They were hidden under a bush which made them difficult to retrieve,” he said.
“This is a critical time with low water levels and reports of river pollution. Everyone should do their bit. We should all dispose of our household rubbish responsibly, especially dirty nappies.
“We hope there is some evidence that can identity whoever did this so they can be dealt with and deterred from doing it again.”
The fly-tipping was reported to Monmouthshire County Council for collection and safe disposal.
