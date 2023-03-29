Llangattock Litter Pickers and staff from Monmouthshire County Council, with the addition of Powys County Council came together on Thursday, March 23 for a community clean up of the local area as part of Keep Wales Tidy’s Spring Clean Cymru campaign.
Working together, a team of 17 volunteers removed over 20 bags of litter and recycling from in and around Llangattock, a beautiful area on the Monmouthshire and Powys border.
They were joined by Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive Owen Derbyshire, who is traveling across the country to carry out clean-ups every day during this year’s Spring Clean Cymru (17th March to 2nd April).
Owen is hoping to inspire individuals, families, community groups, schools and businesses to get involved. He shared, “Our message this year is simple: even one bag can make a big difference. Whether you choose to clean up your own neighbourhood, your favourite beach, park or beauty spot - every piece of litter removed from the natural environment matters.
“Litter picking is also a fun, free activity that can benefit your health, wellbeing, and sense of pride in your community. So go grab a litter picker, get outdoors and show some love for Wales this spring.”
The clean-up in Llangattock is one of many Spring Clean Cymru events taking place in both Powys and Monmouthshire.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Cllr. Catrin Maby said: “Littering is an anti-social behaviour that impacts on communities as well as the countryside – so this is a big plea to everyone not to drop litter!
“The efforts of all the wonderful volunteer litter pickers really do make a huge difference in tackling this issue, and I hope that Spring Clean Cymru will encourage more people to help their local community by getting involved. I would like to thank colleagues at Monmouthshire and Powys County Council, Keep Wales Tidy and Llangattock’s litter pickers for today.”
Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, Cllr Jackie Charlton, regularly volunteers with her local group, Llangattock Litter Pickers, and is encouraged to see others doing the same. She added: “It’s been heartening to see how many people have already stepped up to the challenge and joined in with keeping their local areas clean and green as part of this year’s Spring Clean Cymru campaign.”
“Getting out and about with others on a local litter pick is not only beneficial for our environment, but it can be a great way to have fun and socialise with likeminded people. We have especially enjoyed coming together with our friends and colleagues from Monmouthshire for the benefit our local areas.
“Litter picking toolkits, containing everything you need, can be borrowed from some of our libraries, so please pop in or reserve your kit online and organise a spring clean for your local area soon.”
Spring Clean Cymru is part of Caru Cymru (a Welsh phrase meaning ‘Love Wales’) – Keep Wales Tidy’ biggest ever initiative to eradicate litter and waste.
Caru Cymru has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities - Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.