This morning in Abergavenny, light snow showers will greet the area, making it a cool start to the day with temperatures around 3°C.
In the afternoon, the light snow showers will continue, maintaining the temperature at 3°C.
Tomorrow morning will see a change, as the skies become overcast and temperatures slightly rise to 5°C.
By tomorrow afternoon, there will be a chance of moderate rain, with temperatures holding steady at 5°C.
Overall, the day will be cooler and cloudier compared to today, with a minimum temperature of 5°C and a maximum of 5°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a shift towards cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from a cool -2°C to a mild 6°C.
Expect a variety of conditions, from clear skies to overcast weather, with temperatures gradually warming up.
This article was automatically generated