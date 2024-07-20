### A Look at Today's Weather Around the Abergavenny Area --- As the residents of Abergavenny wake up, they will be greeted with mixed weather conditions throughout the day. Here's a detailed breakdown of the weather forecast, ensuring you're prepared for the day ahead. #### Early Morning Forecast Starting at 6:00 AM, the temperature is a cool 14°C, with a slight mist enhancing the early morning atmosphere. The weather gradually warms up as the sun rises, with temperatures reaching 16°C by 8:00 AM under patchy rain nearby, signaling a moist start to the day. #### Midday Update By midday, expect the temperature to hit the 20°C mark, maintaining a consistent feel with humidity levels hovering around the 70-87% range. Patchy rain continues to be a theme, with winds picking up speed at around 18.1 mph, ensuring a brisk and slightly damp lunchtime environment. #### Afternoon and Early Evening The afternoon sees a continuation of patchy rain with temperatures peaking at 21°C, offering a mild and somewhat humid backdrop for any outdoor activities. However, as we head into the evening, the weather takes a turn with overcast skies dominating and temperatures gently dipping back to 18°C by 5:00 PM. #### Late Evening Outlook As the night draws in, temperatures further decrease to a cooler 17°C by 7:00 PM, transitioning to partly cloudy skies. The wind speed decreases, creating a more settled but still cool night ahead. By 10:00 PM, expect the weather to clear up, offering a crisp night with temperatures at 14°C to round off the day. ### Summary Today's weather in Abergavenny presents a mixed bag with patchy rain dominating the early hours, leading to a mild and overcast afternoon, before clearing up into a cool and comfortable evening. With fluctuating humidity and consistent wind speed throughout the day, it's advised to keep a raincoat handy and dress in layers to adapt to the changing conditions. As always, stay tuned to local weather updates for any changes to the forecast.