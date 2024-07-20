Today in Abergavenny, the morning will start with moderate rain and a temperature of 20°C.
The afternoon will see a slight drop in temperature to 19°C accompanied by light rain showers.
Tomorrow morning, the area will experience cloudy skies with sunny spells and a starting temperature of 19°C, slightly cooler compared to today.
The afternoon will continue with cloudy skies and moderate rain, maintaining a steady temperature of 19°C throughout the day.
The overall condition for tomorrow suggests a cool and rainy day with a maximum temperature of 19°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend in Abergavenny will feature a mix of sunny and rainy spells.
Temperatures will range from a cool 12°C to a warmer 21°C.
