This morning in Abergavenny, the weather starts with light rain showers, maintaining a temperature of 19°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the sky remains overcast, with the temperature slightly rising to 20°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to mist, with a temperature of 20°C, offering a slightly warmer start compared to today.
In the afternoon, expect scattered showers nearby and a slight drop in temperature to 19°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and misty in the morning, turning to scattered showers by the afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 19°C to 20°C.
In the next few days, the weather trend will introduce partly cloudy skies with sunny spells during the early hours, gradually moving to sunny conditions.
Temperatures will start at 10°C in the early morning, reaching up to 21°C in the afternoons.
This period will see a mix of cloud cover and sunny spells, with occasional scattered showers nearby, maintaining a general temperature range from 10°C to 21°C.
