This morning in Abergavenny, expect a temperature of 11°C with some scattered showers.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 14°C and the chance of rain will increase.
For tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly warmer than today at 12°C.
It will be cloudy with sunny spells and no rain is expected.
In the afternoon, the temperature will remain constant at 14°C.
There will be a slight chance of scattered showers.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the temperature will stay consistent at 13°C.
The general trend is for a mix of sun and scattered showers.
So, keep your umbrella handy just in case.
