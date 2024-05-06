This morning in Abergavenny, expect a temperature of 11°C with some scattered showers.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 14°C and the chance of rain will increase.

For tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly warmer than today at 12°C.

It will be cloudy with sunny spells and no rain is expected.

In the afternoon, the temperature will remain constant at 14°C.

There will be a slight chance of scattered showers.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the temperature will stay consistent at 13°C.

The general trend is for a mix of sun and scattered showers.

So, keep your umbrella handy just in case.

This article was automatically generated