This morning in Abergavenny, expect light rain showers with a temperature of 17°C.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 18°C, and light rain showers will continue.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will change to cloudy with a temperature of 17°C, making it similar to today's morning temperature.
However, by the afternoon, there will be moderate rain with a drop in temperature to 15°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and wetter, with a maximum temperature of 18°C and a minimum of 15°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates variable weather with scattered showers.
Temperatures will fluctuate, reaching a high of 20°C and dropping to a low of 12°C.
