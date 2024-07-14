### A Look at Today's Weather Around the Abergavenny Area The Abergavenny area is experiencing varied weather conditions throughout the day. Starting in the early hours, residents were greeted with light rain showers and cloudy skies, with temperatures hovering around 17°C. The feels-like temperature matched the thermometer, despite the wind speeds of up to 6.7 mph and humidity levels peaking at 90%. Cloud coverage was extensive, ensuring a damp start to the day. As the day progresses, the weather is forecasted to show some improvements. By mid-morning, temperatures will rise slightly, reaching up to 18°C. However, the skies will still feature patchy rain nearby, with continuous cloud coverage and increased humidity levels. By late afternoon, despite the persistent rain, the temperature will rise to a more comfortable 20°C, accompanied by wind speeds reaching 12.8 mph, offering a mild and breezy environment. The detailed hourly forecast illustrates a gradual clearing in the late evening. Early morning saw partly cloudy skies with temperatures at a cool 14°C, climbing to 19°C by the mid-afternoon, before patchy rain once again becomes a common feature. Wind speeds will notably increase throughout the day, peaking in the late afternoon, making for a blustery end to the day. As the evening approaches, the area around Abergavenny will see a decrease in temperatures, with the mercury dropping to 14°C. The night will be characterized by light drizzles, turning into patchy rain nearby, with wind speeds slightly decreasing but remaining evident. The humidity, however, will remain high, making the air feel colder than the actual temperatures suggest. For residents and visitors, it's advisable to carry an umbrella and dress in layers to navigate through the changing weather conditions comfortably. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to monitor the weather around Abergavenny.