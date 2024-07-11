A three-car collision took place just outside of Abergavenny earlier this afternoon.
Officers from Gwent Police are currently in attendance of the collision, which took place on the A40, Brecon Road.
The report of the collision was received by police at around 2:30pm today (Thursday).
Traffic is currently especially busy in the Llanwenarth area, between Crickhowell and Abergavenny.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police told the Chronicle: “Officers are in attendance and the incident is ongoing.”
The Welsh Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.