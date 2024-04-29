This morning in Abergavenny, we're expecting a temperature of 9°C.
There will be a mix of sun and scattered showers.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 9°C.
Expect more rainfall as we progress through the day.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C.
It will be a dry start to the day, a change from today's conditions.
In the afternoon, the temperature will hold steady at 10°C.
We will see some scattered showers, but not as heavy as today.
Over the next few days, temperatures will range between 9°C and 10°C.
There will be a consistent pattern of scattered showers.
The overall temperature for the week will be around 10°C.
This article was automatically generated