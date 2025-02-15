This morning in Abergavenny, there will be light rain with a temperature of 4°C.
In the afternoon, expect light drizzle to continue with the temperature remaining steady at 4°C.
Tomorrow morning will be cooler compared to today, starting cloudy with a temperature of 4°C.
The afternoon will see overcast skies with a slight increase in temperature to 5°C.
Overall, the day will be cooler and cloudier with a maximum temperature of 5°C.
In the next few days, the general trend shows overcast conditions prevailing.
Temperatures will range from a low of 2°C to a high of 11°C.
