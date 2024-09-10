This morning in Abergavenny, the surroundings are cool and cloudy with sunny spells, accompanied by a chance of moderate rain. The temperature stands at 14°C.
In the afternoon, the conditions will remain cool with light drizzle, and the maximum temperature will also be 14°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be slightly cooler compared to today, with cloudy skies and sunny spells, and a chance of moderate rain. The temperature will begin at 13°C.
By the afternoon, the cool conditions will persist, maintaining cloudy skies with sunny spells and a chance of moderate rain. The temperature will peak at 13°C, marking a consistent coolness throughout the day.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of overcast and partly cloudy skies. The minimum temperature will be around 12°C, while the maximum temperature will reach up to 16°C.
