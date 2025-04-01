Supermarket giant Lidl is ‘strongly advising’ people to return an item which which could potentially make them unwell.
The Foods Standard Agency is recalling Sol and Mar Chicharricos BBQ pork scratchings because they may have been contaminated with salmonella.
The packs affected are 100g packets with best before dates of August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, August 9, August 10 , August 11, August 12, 2025
The Foods standards Agency says the symptoms of salmonella are usually a fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
Lidl is therefore recalling this product and there will be a point of sales notice in the supermarket explain to the customers why the product has been recalled and what to do if they had bought this product.
If you have bought this product, do not eat it and return it to your local Lidl.