Residents who shop at Lidl are being advised that the supermarket chain has recalled several smoked trout and smoked salmon products because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
The products that have been recalled are:
Lidl Deluxe Oak Smoked Scottish Louch/ Loch Trout, 100g, all use-by dates between and including 20 December 2022 and 6 January 2023
Lidl Lighthouse Bay Smoked Trout Trimmings, 120g, all use-by dates between and including 20 December 2022 and 6 January 2023
Lidl Deluxe Mild & Delicate Smoked Scottish Salmon, 100g, use-by date 11 January 2023
Lidl Deluxe Smoked Scottish Salmon with Ben Bracken Whisky, 100g, use-by date 11 January 2023
Lidl Lighthouse Bay Smoked Scottish Salmon Trimmings, 120g, use-by date 31 December 2022
No other Lidl GB products are known to be affected.
Symptoms caused by Listeria monocytogenes can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.
Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one-month-old and people with weakened immune systems.
Local councils have been advised of the recalls by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
The FSA advises consumers who have bought any of the smoked fish products listed above not to eat them, and instead return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund. Any queries or concerns can be directed to Lidl Customer Services on 0800 977 7766 or [email protected]