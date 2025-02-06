MONMOUTH”S town library will be staying at the Rolls Hall and not transferring to the Shire Hall, it has been announced following a meeting today (Thursday, February 6).
Some residents reacted with horror to the launch of a consultation last week proposing the transferral of the library and its services to the Shire Hall.
But following a meeting between Monmouthshire County Council (MCC), Friends of Monmouth Library, and Monmouthshire MP Catherine Fookes, it has been agreed that it will continue to serve townspeople from its current location.
The proposed move had sparked concerns from local resident over reduced space, accessibility issues, and uncertainty around the future of the library’s role as a community hub.
Catherine Fookes engaged with residents and requested clarity from MCC, securing the meeting to ensure residents’ voices were heard.
And following these discussions, MCC has confirmed that Monmouth Library will not be moving.
Welcoming the decision, Mrs Fookes said: "This is fantastic news for Monmouth and I’m delighted that the library will remain in Rolls Hall.
“Libraries are at the heart of our communities, they’re not just places to borrow books, but also essential hubs offering support, learning opportunities, and a space for people of all ages to come together.
Mrs Fookes added: “It was clear from speaking with residents and Friends of Monmouth Library that there was deep concern about the proposed move, and I’m pleased that, by working together, MCC have decided to not move forward with the planned relocation.”
She also praised the efforts of local campaigners, particularly Helen Wragg, Chair of Friends of Monmouth Library, whose swift action played a crucial role in ensuring the library remained in its current home.
Helen said: “The people of Monmouth have spoken. the county council has listened.
“The Friends of Monmouth Library are delighted to report that the Library and Community Hub will now remain in the Rolls Hall and the council will work with us to develop and secure the future of this most loved building over the next decade.”
A spokesperson for the MP said: “Mrs Fookes has been a long-time advocate for Monmouth Library, having set up Friends of Monmouth Library before becoming an MP.
“She has pledged to continue standing up for local services and ensuring Monmouthshire’s libraries receive the necessary investment and protection they deserve.”