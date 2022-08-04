Libraries have a wealth of cancer advice books
Subscribe newsletter
Powys residents living with, or caring for a loved one with cancer, are being reminded that they can borrow a selection of books recommended by Macmillan professionals from the county’s library service.
Four sets of 50 books were purchased a year ago thanks to a grant from Powys Teaching Health Board’s Charitable Fund to the Improving the Cancer Journey (ICJ) in Powys programme.
The list includes both factual books about cancer (diet, symptoms), plus some about people’s experience of living with cancer. Residents can search and request a book from the online library catalogue available at https://en.powys.gov.uk/libcat or by popping into their local branch and asking their librarian.
There is also a leaflet available which lists all the titles.
The Books About Cancer project forms part of the Improving the Cancer Journey in Powys (ICJ) programme which is a partnership between Macmillan Cancer Support, Powys County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board.
The aim is to better support Powys residents with a diagnosis by offering what’s called a holistic needs assessment. This allows people to identify and discuss their key concerns in confidence with a trained link worker and get non-medical support closer to home. The books about cancer are an additional resource that may be helpful for someone living with cancer including family, friends, or carers.
Richard Pugh, Macmillan Head of Partnerships in Wales, said: “It’s crucial that people living with cancer and their families can freely access accurate information at a time and place that works for them.
‘‘Not everyone can, or is, comfortable accessing information and support about cancer online. In rural Powys, libraries play a crucial role in the communities they serve, and we’re really pleased that these sets of books funded by Powys Teaching Health Board’s Charitable Funds are available from libraries across the county.”
Councillor David Selby, cabinet member for a prosperous Powys said: “Our libraries are a much loved and valuable community asset which provide both relaxing reading and vital information for those who may need it.
‘’I’m pleased that they are now back open post the pandemic.
‘‘Although the books about cancer have been in situ for about a year, we felt it was worth reminding people that they available. To date we’ve had positive feedback from residents who have borrowed a book and hope many more people living or supporting a loved one with cancer will find them equally helpful. Our staff in your local library are here to help.”
Two Welsh books were also sourced by the programme team and Library Service which have not been reviewed by Macmillan but might be welcomed by those who first language is Welsh.
More details about the ICJ in Powys programme and about how to access a holistic needs assessment following a cancer diagnosis can be found at: https://www.powysrpb.org/icjpowys
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |