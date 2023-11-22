Commenting on the by-election victory, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate Brecon, Radnorshire and Cwm Tawe for David Chadwick said:“Yet another amazing victory by the Liberal Democrats in Powys is great news for our campaign to win this seat back from the Conservatives at the next General Election. When I’ve been knocking on doors with Raiff and it is clear as the Powys night sky that the public is fed up with the Conservatives and their incompetence.