Learning about Gwent’s badger population
The badger is one of the most easily recognised and iconic animals in the British countryside.
Its sturdy body, black and white fur and powerful feet have provided much inspiration within literature, especially amongst children’s books. From The Wind in the Willows to Watership Down; not to mention being the Hufflepuff House symbol in Harry Potter!
With this in mind, it makes it all the more interesting that Gwent has a very healthy badger population.
On Monday 21 November, the Gwent Wildlife Trust, Monmouth Branch introduces Steve Clark from the Gwent Badger Group, who will be going into detail about these fascinating animals that frequent the county.
Starting at 7.30pm, the talk is expected to last about 40 minutes, followed by questions.
Everyone is welcome, including non-members and you don’t have to book tickets – just turn up and enjoy.
Meetings are held in the Courtroom on the first floor of the Shire Hall, which is the porticoed building on Agincourt Square, at the top of Monmouth High Street. It should be noted that there is a lift available for wheelchairs.
The Courtroom has hard wooden seats, so guests are invited to bring a cushion for comfort. Further to this, with it being the last talk before Christmas, there will be free mince pies and apple juice.
Suggested entry donation is £2.50. Free car parking is available in the main town car park behind the building with the entry opposite Monmouth Boys’ School.
