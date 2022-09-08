Leader of the Lib Dems pays tribute to Her Majesty the Queen
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds has paid tribute to her majesty the Queen stating:“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
‘’My thoughts are with the King, her majesty’s other children, grandchildren and all those close to her at this difficult time.
“Her Majesty’s passing, without a doubt, does mark the end of a very long, and indeed a seminal chapter in the history of our nations and for most people her presence has been one of the few constants throughout their lives.
“Throughout her life, Her Majesty served the country with the absolute greatest dedication, honour and dignity. From serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War Two, to taking the time to speak to local schoolchildren at the opening of the Senedd last year, she never once shied away from public duty
.“Her life will forever be interlinked with that of a period of great change within the UK and although many today would struggle to recognise the world she had been born into, she always seemed to belong very much here today in the present
.“Her Majesty was always a great friend to Wales and she will be deeply missed within the UK, the Commonwealth and further afield. I pray that her journey into the next stage has been peaceful and that she is at rest.”
