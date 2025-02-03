LAST Friday, Laura Anne Jones visted the new King Henry VIII 3-19 School in Abergavenny, alongside Monmouthshire County Councillors.
The South Wales East Senedd Member was joined by local councillors Penny Jones, Louise Brown, Paul Pavia and Phil Murphy, to check the progress on the site.
Jones lauded the facilities at the new carbon-neutral school in Abergavenny and was impressed by the scale of the first age 3-19 school in the county.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for Housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces, said, “It was fantastic to visit the new school, which will be the first of its kind in our county.
“It was impressive to see the carbon neutral features, like the floor that is made of natural materials, that will undoubtedly pave the way for future projects.
“The facilities at the school, like the photography dark rooms, drama and music studios, science labs and full 3G sports pitches will undoubtedly serve to inspire the pupils who attend, and I’m excited for the learners to settle there after Easter.
“A massive well done to Morgan Sindall Construction for an exemplary project, in collaboration with MCC, that is such a success story and will undoubtedly win awards.”