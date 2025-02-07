WELSH Water has received criticism for its “unacceptable” price hike by South Wales East MS Laura Anne Jones.
The MS also criticised pay for water bosses after it was revealed people in most parts of Wales are facing a 27% increase in their water bills from April. The average annual bill will go up from £503 to £639, at the start of a five-year period of bill increases.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for Housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces, said: “These bill increases are completely unacceptable, especially with a postcode lottery in help for those struggling to pay.
“Welsh Water has not performed well enough over recent years, and now it seems Monmouthshire residents are having to pay even more for a substandard service.
“Unless top brass pay is reigned in, these increases will leave a very bitter taste for many Monmouthshire residents.”
Jones referred to the £322,000 salary in 2022 of Welsh Water boss Peter Perry as an example of top salaries at the water firm that need to be “reigned in”.
This is not the first time Welsh Water has received significant criticism. In 2023, the Drinking Water Inspectorate put Welsh Water under notice, pointing out significant risks associated with the Monmouth treatment works and its potential impact on public health.
Welsh Water admitted illegally spilling untreated sewage at dozens of treatment plants for years. Now, criticism comes amid Welsh Water facing legal action over pollution to the River Wye.
However, Welsh Water said it is doing all it can to keep prices affordable, and cited some upgrades it has made in Monmouthshire.
A Welsh Water spokesperson said: “Over the past 15 years we’ve done all we can to keep bills low and affordable for our customers.
“But now it’s time for a step change in investment, to improve performance and service delivery, adapt our networks to the climate crisis, and do more to protect our rivers and seas.
“Monmouth residents have recently benefited from an £8.4m upgrade to water pipes. We replaced nearly 15 kilometers of pipe benefitting over 5,600 homes and businesses in Monmouth, Redwern, New Mills, Whitebrook, Mitchel Troy, Trellech, Cwmcarvan and the surrounding areas.”
The spokesperson added: “We have completed schemes totalling £53m on the River Wye a year ahead of schedule to play our part in improving the health of this protected river. We are also investing heavily to the benefit of the Usk – with £20m on our assets on the river.
“We are providing more support than ever to our customers who are struggling to pay their bills and will be contributing around £14 million a year to maintain our social tariffs.”
Customers of Welsh Water can keep up to date with their account online. Anyone who is struggling to afford to pay their water bills can call Welsh Water on 0800 052 0145, or drop into a local Citizens Advice for further guidance.