An innovative new project aimed at addressing food poverty and isolation in the community has been launched.
TogetherWORKS is proud to announce it will be offering high-quality meals from the Corner Freezer on a pay what you can afford basis.
TogetherWORKS is a community-centred organisation dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by individuals and families in times of economic hardship. Through various initiatives, TogetherWORKS aims to combat food poverty, foster community connections, and promote economic empowerment.
Prepared in the TogetherWORKS’ kitchen, tasty meals will be healthy and affordable. TogetherWORKS also providing opportunities for eating together promoting social and emotional well-being.
A key aspect of this project is the collaboration with various other agencies. This joint effort will enable TogetherWORKS to offer a lifeline to those who need it the most, as food prices continue to rise.
The community freezer will be accessible to everyone, with no referral necessary.
TogetherWORKS have witnessed first-hand the financial struggles many people face while trying to access fresh and healthy food.
TogetherWORKS invites the community to join hands in combatting the cost-of-living crisis by supporting this vital initiative. Those interested in making a difference can contribute by donating excess food, volunteering their time, or providing financial assistance.