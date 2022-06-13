Launch of book haven in Usk is hailed a great success

Sprokwobbles café in Bridge Street, Usk, was packed to the rafters at the recent launch of its Book Haven.

The Book Haven is a joint enterprise between Sprokwobbles owner Rebecca Dancer, Penny Reeves of Saron Publishers, and local author Julie McGowan, and the evening to celebrate its opening brought together a host of writers and local people for a few hours of wine, chat and music.

Penny explained: “The Book Haven will sell books either published by Saron Publishers, or titles by local authors who have been published elsewhere or have self-published. The response from authors has been such that for the moment we have had to restrict it to those in Monmouthshire, but it would be great to expand to cover writers living further afield.”

Sprokwobbles Penny Reeves, left, and Julie McGowan ( Pic from Des Pugh )

Guests were welcomed with a goody bag and a glass of wine or prosecco and encouraged to chat with the authors and browse the books on offer. Music was provided by brothers Daniel and Robert McGowan.

Books on sale include general fiction, crime fiction, biographies, memoirs and other non-fiction titles, and children’s books.

Julie McGowan said: “We have been delighted by the response, both on the evening itself, and from the feedback we have received – and, although it wasn’t our main objective, we sold over a quarter of the books on display! Rebecca and her Sprokwobbles crew have been wonderful to work with and we hope this collaboration will bring about future events with a literary twist.”

Local guest Elizabeth Baker called the launch an unqualified success and a much needed initiative for Usk.

“The idea behind it is innovative and full of creative opportunities,” she said, “and it was clear that the warm and relaxed welcome was the result of careful and imaginative planning.”