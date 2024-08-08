A CONSULTATION on proposals that could force some children to walk up to six miles to and from school each day is taking place over the holidays due to the general election, it has been claimed.
Monmouthshire Council is proposing to extend the qualifying distance for free school transport, to up to two miles from the school for primary children and three miles for secondary students..
And parents and carers have only until Friday, August 23, to have their say on the policy, which has been proposed to start in September 2025.
Councils have to consult on their home to school transport policies every year, and must have the agreed policy in place by October so parents are aware of what is available ahead of the new school year the following academic year.
This year’s consultation in Monmouthshire has seen the council’s Cabinet proposing to increasing the qualifying distance for a free school bus pass from September 2025.
Under the council’s proposals, children would only be entitled to free transport if they live two miles or more from their nearest or most suitable primary school, rather than 1.5 miles at present.
For those attending secondary schools the current two-mile qualifying distance will be raised to three miles.
The council will expect primary and secondary school pupils to walk, cycle or use public transport or obtain a lift if they live closer to school than the new qualifying distances.
That could see some secondary pupils spending up to an hour walking to and from school in all weathers.
The council opened its consultation on July 12, before schools broke up for the long summer holidays, and it will close on August 23.
The council’s Labour-led cabinet is due to make a decision on September 11.
When the changes were discussed at the council’s people scrutiny committee, Conservative councillor for Goetre Fawr, Jan Butler, asked why the consultation hadn’t started earlier.
She said: “Residents say to me why can’t you do it earlier, why do it when parents are on holiday?”
Abergavenny Landsdown councillor, Martyn Groucutt, the cabinet member for education, said the top legal officer had said it couldn’t run a consultation during the campaign period ahead of the July 4 general election.
Cllr Groucutt suggested Cllr Butler direct her question at the former Tory Prime Minister and said: “You should probably ask Rishi Sunak, he chose the date for the election.”
Abergavenny Groefield Labour member Laura Wright, who was chairing the meeting, told her senior party colleague: “That’s not helpful.”
At present Monmouthshire Council provides free bus passes to 2,828 pupils to travel to 54 different educational establishments and its likely the changes would deny 300 pupils free travel from September 2025 to save £665,000 a year from the £7.7 million school transport bill.
Up to 133 primary pupils could be impacted including 53 attending faith schools and 10 at Welsh medium schools and at secondary 167 pupils could lose their bus passes but none who attend faith or Welsh medium schools as they are all out of the county.
The changes would bring Monmouthshire’s policy into line with what it is required to provide by law.
To have your say on the proposed changes you can go online to the council’s Home to School Transport Consultation at www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/app/uploads/2024/07/Home-to-School-Transport-2024-2026-Consultation-Documentation.pdf
Alternatively, you can email your views at [email protected] or send a response to Home to School Transport Commission Team, Monmouthshire County Council, County Hall, The Rhadyr, Llanbadoc, Monmouthshire. NP15 1GA