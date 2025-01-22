EARLIER this month, Year 9 students at King Henry VIII 3-19 School participated in a STEM Industry Day; giving them a glimpse into the vast opportunities available within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) from a diverse range of leading companies and institutions.
Representatives from BAE Systems discussed cutting-edge advancements in aerospace and defence technology, while Morgan Sindall Construction shared insights into sustainable building practices.
GE Aviation unveiled the science behind aircraft design thanks to past pupil Megan Christie, and National Grid illuminated the complexities of managing the UK’s energy infrastructure.
Broadening the scope of STEM, the University of South Wales Fashion and Textiles department highlighted the role of technology in sustainable fashion, while Screen Alliance Wales opened a window into the exciting world of film and television production.
Cardiff Met Food Lab demonstrated the science of food innovation, and Cardiff Met Product Design showcased the creative process behind developing everyday items by past pupils Ben Morris and Emily O’Shea. Students were captivated by the variety of topics covered.
Mrs. Warren, Wellbeing Leader for Year 9, praised the event, saying, “I have spoken to many Year 9’s and the feedback has been great, making them think of their futures and what exciting jobs are out there. They have been interested in the talks and are making plans for their option choices. ”
The event also aimed to support students as they begin considering their GCSE options. By exposing them to a variety of STEM-related careers, the school hopes to encourage more young people to pursue these vital fields.
A spokesperson from King Henry, added: “The school would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to all the organisations that participated in making this day a resounding success.
“We look forward to hosting more events like this in the future as we continue to prepare our students to be the innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow.”