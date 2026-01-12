KHS has decided to remove copies of children’s books from their library due to safeguarding concerns.
In an email to parents, the school librarian explained that, “We have been made aware of a safeguarding concern relating to several titles in the ‘According to Humphrey’ and ‘Spy Dog/Spy Cat’ book series.”
Certain copies of these books were found to have a weblink, on the back cover or an interior page, that has been compromised.
Instead of leading readers to additional information about the books, the links lead to “inappropriate and unsafe material that is not suitable for children of any age.”
KHS added, “For clarity and reassurance, we would like to confirm that there are no copies of these books in school.
“There were a few copies in the library which we have immediately removed. We have been asked to raise awareness of this issue so families can take appropriate precautions.”
The school has supplied parents with images of the book covers to help them identify if they have any of the titles at home.
KHS also advised parents that, “If you have any of these books, we strongly advise that you either remove the book entirely or remove the page containing the weblink.”
They also added, “Please be extra vigilant with all children’s books that include web links and ensure an adult checks them before children access them.”
They stressed, “If you experience any of these concerns, you may wish to consider contacting the police.”
Other schools throughout the UK have reported that several titles in the Spy Dogs, Spy Pup, and Spy Cat series have compressed links leading to pornographic material.
It was reported by MSN two weeks ago that libraries throughout Cornwall and Hampshire had to pull books in the Humphrey’s Tiny Tales series due to the nature of their website links.
The publisher Faber & Faber said, “We are taking this matter extremely seriously, and have acted as a matter of urgency.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.