Contractors have handed over the keys for the new radiotherapy unit at Nevill Hall Hospital, with the building being primed to open in the summer.
In a social media statement, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board confirmed the news that construction firm, Kier, have completed their work on the site.
“It has been an exciting week of progress on the Velindre @ Neville Hall Radiotherapy Unit, as it has now been officially handed over by contractors, Kier,” they wrote.
“Over the coming weeks, staff from the Health Board and the Velindre Cancer Service will now work together to fit out the building with all of the necessary equipment, resources and furnishings in preparation for its opening.”
The £38 million facility is going to be an extension of the existing Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff and will be equipped with modern equipment including two advanced linear accelerator machines.
It is also set to increase radiotherapy capacity in the region by as much as 20 per cent. The new centre will initially treat patients with breast cancer, prostate cancer and palliative patients.
Patients referred from south-east Wales will soon be able to receive treatment at Nevill Hall as well as Cardiff, bringing cancer care closer to home for many.
Nicola Prygodzicz is the Chief Executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and welcomed the investment in bringing the new radiotherapy to Abergavenny.
“We’re really excited to be working in partnership with Velindre Cancer Service to introduce such a fantastic new facility here in Gwent,” she said.
“The purpose-built unit will provide the same high-quality care already offered at the Velindre Cancer Centre and will be a great asset to those requiring cancer treatment in South East Wales. We couldn’t be prouder that Nevill Hall Hospital has been chosen as its home.”