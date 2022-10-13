Keep Abergavenny Tidy’s monthly litter pick
At least 21 bags of rubbish – and a bedstead – were cleared in the monthly community pick by 15 volunteers from Keep Abergavenny Tidy (KAT).
This means that to date, around 2,000 bags (apart from household furniture) have been collected since the group’s relaunch in March 2019.
The old bedstead was found dumped in the parking area by the bridge on Union Road East. It was reported to Monmouthshire County Council for collection.
One volunteer found a bag of coins making up £8.10 and the group is deciding whether to pass it on to charity or bump up KAT finances which stand at £3 at present.
KAT’s focus for the last several months has been on the north part of Abergavenny and the group hopes a litter-kit hub could be introduced there so volunteers can borrow equipment.
Discussions are going on to see if Abergavenny Community Enterprise Partnership, chaired by Norma Watkins, can fulfil this role. Centre staff already clear their own patch in front of the offices.
Volunteers also picked litter along Hereford Road, the area by Abergavenny Castle and around Merthyr Road.
KAT holds group litter picks on the first Tuesday of the month and the next will be on Tuesday, November 1 and will start from St John’s Square.
For updates, please contact the coordinator by email on [email protected] Check the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AberLitter/ or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/aber_litter/ or Twitter @KeepAbergTidy
