AN Abergavenny man who wanted to do something a little different for charity has written his name into the Guinness World Records.
Brad Williams, who currently resides in Dubai, has crossed Italy's Lake Garda by kayak faster than any other individual on the planet.
He completed the simply 'oarsome' challenge in a time of nine hours, 32 minutes, and 36 seconds and raised a lot of money for children's orphanage charity, Muslim Hands UK, in the process.
Brad first tried kayaking in 2013 on the North Island of New Zealand. He described it as, "The most enjoyable way to move! Much more fun than running, cycling, or anything else I could think of."
Brad soon threw himself into kayaking with a passion and began training with former world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Kristian Bartfai at the Dubai offshore sailing club.
"I played rugby for Wales and Dragons age grade, and then competed for Wales in Freestyle wrestling, so I was confident I could keep pace," he explained.
"However, weighing 100 plus kg and being asked to balance on a 7KG surf-ski kayak with oncoming waves did not come naturally. It probably took two to three months before I could actually balance in tidal water, and I became very good at being wiped out and had lots of attempts at jumping back on my kayak."
Brad added, "Even though much of kayaking is on flat, calm water, when it does get rough, it was like being back on the rugby field or wrestling mat all over again!"
In 2023, frequent fundraiser Brad began to wonder if he could use kayaking to raise money for the children's orphanage charity, Muslim Hands.
He hit upon the idea that a Guinness World Record would be a perfect idea to promote a good cause and raise funds.
He told the Chronicle, "I first applied to GWR to cross the Caspian Sea (the largest lake in the world), which was approved, but the Iranian embassy denied me entry. At this time, GWR then recommended a challenge to cross Lake Garda, Italy, in the fastest time. When I mapped out the challenge, I understood it was 52Ks that had to be completed in under 10 hours to achieve the official record.
"I first attempted in March 2024 and made a good start, but 17K into the challenge, my carbon fibre paddle broke, and a storm broke unexpectedly. At this point, I knew the challenge was over."
Not one to give up easily. Brad returned to the drawing board, committed himself to more training in Dubai, Oman, and Kuwait, and went again in July 2025. This time, he was successful.
In both attempts, Brad was supported by fellow Abergavenny man and videographer Kole Parrott, who had to follow strict guidelines set by GWR for the record to stand. This included using his drone pilot skills and filming from a moving speedboat.
Brad told the Chronicle, "I've learned a lot over the past few years. Namely, how amazing but dangerous the water can be, and the importance of proper training. But most of all, I've learned that if you have the freedom and opportunity to travel, participate in sport, and give something back, then you are truly blessed."
