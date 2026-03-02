Booking is now open for this summer’s Glasbury Arts Harp Summer School, which returns for its 14th edition from Wednesday, August 26 to Saturday, August 29.
The Summer School offers a unique opportunity to harpists (from beginners to advanced) to learn from some of the country’s finest harpists.
And, on August 27, one of the world’s greatest living harpists – Catrin Finch – will be in concert at Gwernyfed High School.
New for this year’s Summer School is an additional group specifically for players of the traditional Welsh triple harp, a group that will be led by Eleri Darkins, co-director of music at the Summer School and associate tutor Gareth Swindail Parry, a former summer school participant.
Three further groups for advanced and intermediate players will cover classical music and Scottish music as well as improvisation, in sessions led by Manon Browning, Co-director of Music, and Ailie Robertson, renowned Scottish harpist, making a welcome return visit to Glasbury Arts. Joining them will be Emily Harris, a valued member of the core tutorial team, and assisted by Bethany Coggon, Associate Tutor, who will also be making a return visit.
The final group - for beginners – will be led by associate tutors Rose Graham and Mistletoe Chapman, both returning to the school.
Participants do not need to have sat grade exams but will be playing at the appropriate levels – advanced (grades 6-8); intermediate (grades 2-5) and beginners (grade 1 upwards).
Participants at Grade 6 or above are also invited to enter the third Harp Summer School composition competition, entries for which can be submitted in the form of a written score sent by email to [email protected] no later than 5pm on Sunday, July 12.
The Summer School also presents two concerts, the first – Around the World - on Thursday, August 27, presents internationally renowned Catrin Finch playing some of her favourite music from every continent composed for the harp.
Proceedings are brought to a close with the now-traditional end of summer school concert which will see all this year’s participants on stage as at least 30 harps come together to create the summer school orchestra.
The Glasbury Harp School is a vibrant annual summer programme run by Glasbury Arts, a volunteer‑led community arts charity in mid‑Wales. Held at Gwernyfed High School, the school brings together harpists of all ages and abilities for four days of intensive workshops, ensemble sessions and masterclasses. Participants explore a rich mix of musical genres, including Classical, Welsh Folk, Jazz, Improvisation, and orchestral/ensemble arrangements.
Led by an expert team of renowned harpists the school also hosts special concerts and offers a composition competition for advanced students. Its welcoming, community‑focused atmosphere has made it a highlight of the Welsh music calendar.
For full details of how to book a place (Early Bird discounts available until March 31) at the Harp Summer School or for tickets for either or both concerts, visit glasburyarts.co.uk.
