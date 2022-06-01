Jubilee events at Cibi Walk

A number of competitions and events will be taking place at Abergavenny’s Cibi Walk ahead of the Jubilee weekend ( Pic from Jon Davies )

A number of free events will be held this week in Abergavenny’s Cibi Walk shopping precinct to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The first event begins on Thursday June 2 with a ‘Find the Queen’s Corgis’ kids activity spread over Cibi Walk.

Running for two days from Thursday and Friday June 3, a trail of Corgi stickers will be hidden across shopping area for children to find.

Every child who enters gets a prize which is to be collected from Rosie and Izzy’s Coffee shop, children are advised to collect their starting sheet from Wilko. The event will run from 10am to 4pm on both days.

That event will be followed on Saturday June 4 by Abergavenny’s Jubilee Cake Contest.

The competition is free to enter and all cake entries must be dropped off between 9am and 10.30am. Public viewing and voting of cakes is to take place from 11am to 3pm in Cibi Walk with the winner announced at 3.30pm.

There are several different categories including 10 and under Cupcake decoration, Under 17s Cake decoration, 17+ Cake decoration and Professional Cake decoration, with prizes for each category. Prizes will be sponsored by Cooks Galley and Y-Fenni Business Community Initiative. For competition rules go to Abergavenny Events page on Facebook.