Last week, Welsh Conservatives Leader Darren Millar and local Senedd Member, Laura Anne Jones MS, met with the Sierra Nevada Corporation Mission Systems, to highlight the vital role Wales-based Defence industries play amid current global challenges, and to see the integral part that they play in our UK Defence strategy.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for Housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces, said:
“It’s so important that our veterans have great jobs to go into when they leave the forces, so it was great to see a company that actively seeks their unique skills.
“It was especially good to hear that 60% of their workforce is made up from veterans, trained on the job, as well as to hear about the great links that they have with Welsh universities to encourage young people into high-tech innovative work.
“This company was a great example of why ex-military men and women can be an invaluable asset with the skills that they have learnt in our Armed Forces.”