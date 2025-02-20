Laura Anne Jones MS has raised concerns about pub closures in the Senedd.
The South Wales East MS appealed for support for pubs, which she described as “an integral part of our communities and our history.”
Figures released by the British Beer and Pub Association showed that 19 pubs closed their doors for the last time in Wales, in 2024.
In January, the Castle Inn pub closed in Monmouth, which followed a string of hospitality closures in the area, such as the Queen’s Head and former Conservative Club.
Higher borrowing costs and energy bills have put pubs under pressure, with further hardship heading down the tracks as higher National Insurance Contributions come into force in April.
Last year, 289 pubs closed across England and Wales, according to the BBPA.
In response, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary Jane Hutt described pub closures as “customer choice”.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for Housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces, said, “According to the British Beer and Pub Association, 19 pubs closed in Wales last year.
“Pubs are an integral part of our communities.
“We know that the cut to business rates relief has damaged our pubs, and of course the rises to national insurance will also hit hard, as that will have a significant impact on staffing costs.
“Welsh Government need to take action to protect our pubs from further closures.”
Simon Key, owner of the Nags Head in Usk, said, Business rates need to come down, because that’s impacting everybody.”