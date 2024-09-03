A Church summit on river pollution will bring together farmers, water industry representatives, environmentalists and academics in one of the largest gatherings of its kind, said the Archbishop of Wales in a keynote address today.
More than 70 people from across the UK will take part in the Restoring Welsh Rivers conference in November to discuss ways of improving water quality.
The Archbishop, Andrew John, outlined plans for the summit in his Presidential Address to members of the Governing Body of the Church in Wales at the start of its two-day meeting. He warned that restoring rivers was a “complex matter” with “competing demands” but stressed that joint action, bridging divisions to work together, was vital to tackle the challenge.
He said, “We have amassed one of the largest gatherings of its kind, meeting in November this year after 18 months of preparation….This is a complex matter and there are competing demands which will require strong engagement and clear articulation if conversation is to both shape public opinion and become policy or ambition in the political realm. Our intention is to create agreement about the principles and direction of travel required and commit to ongoing conversation where or, if, complete agreement is not possible.”
Archbishop Andrew rebuffed challenges about why the Church should be concerned with secular matters. He said, “We don’t just sing hymns on Sunday! A church which is truly radical in its engagement with the world will address critical issues whether climate change, AI or poverty and war.” The summit would also invite church action to help communities engage locally with projects, he said. “But, of course, we are better together.”
In his address, the Archbishop outlined other examples of how people work better together, to show how vital cooperation was. He paid tribute to the “extraordinary efforts” of athletes competing in this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, particularly those in the Refugee Olympic team.
“Each of the refugees have spoken of their gratitude that others helped them and made their journeys possible,” he said. “Stories like theirs are a reminder that engagement across the divides, notwithstanding some real and important political challenges, can bring us closer together.”
Another example was the worldwide Anglican Communion. Welcoming its Secretary General, Bishop Anthony Poggo, to the Governing Body, Archbishop Andrew said its life should be characterised by a commitment of the member churches to each other.
He also appealed to the Communion to work together to help restore “life, peace and hope” to Gaza when some outcome was achieved, urging the Church in Wales to “stand ready”.
He said, “When Jesus prayed the church might be one, he did not offer this as a kind of aspiration, an ambition towards which we might move and journey. He prayed it because it is of the essence of the church….
“So we cannot walk away from each other, assert we are not in communion with all our brothers and sisters in Christ. He has determined we are! What must characterize our life is a deep commitment to each other, in prayer, engagement and in mission.”
The opportunity to work together also applied to the Church’s Ministry and Mission Areas. Ideas for successful mission would be shared again later this year in a gathering called the Learning Community. The shift from parishes to Ministry and Mission Areas put a focus on sharing resources and building teams, better placed to reach out and serve others, said Archbishop Andrew.
“We have not needed to do church differently in the way we must now,” he said. “We have come to see how much we need the diverse ministries that reflect the charisms God gives us. We have seen new appointments that enhance and add to the cherished leadership of Ministry Area clergy. God is building a church which will be quite different from the one into which we were baptised. But it is a church which is better placed and shaped more creatively to reach out in loving service and in Christ Jesus.”
One such new ministry was the appointment of an Outdoor Chaplain in Bro Eryri to connect with the thousands of people coming to the Yr Wyddfa and the national park each year.
“This blend of distinctive pioneering work alongside our commitment to Ministry Areas provides a new and exciting way of seeing our tasks as a church,” said the Archbishop.
Meanwhile, “careful but ambitious” bids were being made to the Church’s Growth Fund, a £100m fund designated for outreach projects over the next 10 years. The Archbishop emphasised that the bids needed to be strategic, deliverable, accountable and challenging.
“We ought to feel the discomfort of a church that is trying new things and breaking new ground,” he said.