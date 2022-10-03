Join the Talybont Reservoir Ride
If you’re looking to begin your equestrian endurance journey, the Talybont Reservoir Ride could be the perfect introduction.
Organised by local endurance rider Fiona Griffiths, the ride begins at 10am on Saturday October 15 at Talybont Market taking riders on a loop through forestry offering superb views across the reservoir and the Brecon Beacons before finishing at 4pm.
Fiona has run Golden Castle riding school in Llangattock for 30 years and is set to represent Great Britian in the Endurance World Championships in Veron, Italy.
Unfortunately, the competition has been postponed from the end of this month until next spring.
In the meantime she’s taking her experience and using it to introduce aspiring endurance riders the ropes through rides like this one.
Anyone aged eight and above has the option to join in on either a 16km pleasure ride or a more complex graded 40km ride.
Fiona Griffiths said: “It’s a great introduction to the sport.
“For most of the route we’re riding on stony forestry tracks, so it’s a fairly gentle pace – perfect for beginners.
“it’s ideal for riders looking to get their novice qualification.”
Entry fees start at £20 but vary depending on the distance you have chosen. Visit the Endurance GB website: www.endurancegb.co.uk and click ‘Events’ to book your place.
The number of riders allowed to participate is limited due to parking.
Fiona also offers one-to-one and group endurance riding tuition. For more information on this, email [email protected]
