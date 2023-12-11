The Local Access Forum advises the Council, Natural Resources Wales and other organisations on improving public rights of way and green spaces in Monmouthshire.
These are voluntary positions to advise on countryside access issues and help support improvements to local access.
Although members are appointed on a personal basis, according to their knowledge, skills and experience of accessing the countryside, we are particularly interested in hearing from prospective members who have excellent and active connections with relevant local organisations, partnerships, and interest groups.
The Forum looks to balance the interests of landowners and land managers, all types of access users and those representing other interests, such as health, access for all and conservation. We are looking for members to bring a wide range of expertise and interests, which can support Monmouthshire County Council’s commitment to improve access to the countryside.
The Forum is part of the Countryside & Rights of Way Act 2000 requirements to advise on improving public access for open-air recreation and the enjoyment of the area and to advise and assist with implementing the Countryside Access Improvement Plan. It consists of between 12 and 22 members. Members are appointed for three years. Meetings are typically held quarterly.
Further information and the application form are available from https://www.monlife.co.uk/outdoor/countryside-access/ or contact [email protected]
Completed forms are required by 12 January 2024