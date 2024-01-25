If you happen to be in Abergavenny this morning, why not pop into the town's historic market and join town mayor, Councillor Anne Wilde for coffee and cake to mark the Welsh Valentine's Day.
Cllr Wilde is hosting a St Dwynwen’s Day celebration in the market hall to coincide with not only St Dwynwen's Day but the first Farmer’s Market of 2024. It is also the first street food and craft night market tonight at Abergavenny market, so there's lots going on!
" We going to have a ‘Heartfelt Thanks’ banner at the market for people to write a message for a loved one or just to say thanks to someone, as well as tea, coffee and cakes," said town clerk Sandra Rosser.
All this will be in aid of the three charities the mayor is supporting this year – Andy’s Man Club, ACE, and Town of Sanctuary.
The coffee morning will run until noon so there's plenty of time to drop in.