Renowned actor, singer and entertainer John Barrowman MBE will be coming to Brecon this year as part of a new tour.
Barrowman will perform his solo show, ‘Laid Bare’, at Theatr Brycheiniog on Thursday, February 20.
Audiences are in for a treat as the star of stage and screen brings his unique brand of music and storytelling to the stage.
“I’m really excited about my new show,” he said.
"I can’t wait to get on the road and perform for my fan family and all the new faces around the country who will get to know me better as I get back to my roots, celebrate my journey and tell my stories as I am ‘Laid Bare’ for everyone."
John Barrowman is a theatre star on both sides of the Atlantic due to his critically-acclaimed leading roles in Broadway and West End productions. Born in Glasgow, he moved with his family to the US at the age of eight and returned to the UK to make his West End debut alongside Elaine Paige, in Cole Porter’s Anything Goes. Since then, he has racked up a formidable list of theatre credits including Sunset Boulevard, Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Beauty & the Beast and many more. He has worked with Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, and Cameron Mackintosh
In the UK his West End fame quickly led him to the hearts of TV fans with his high profile roles in Doctor Who, Torchwood, Arrow and as the face of TV talent shows such as Dancing on Ice and I’d Do Anything. Making his mark on American television, he appeared on Desperate Housewives and helped create the iconic villain Malcolm Merlyn for the DC / CW franchise, Arrow.