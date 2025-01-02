John Barrowman is a theatre star on both sides of the Atlantic due to his critically-acclaimed leading roles in Broadway and West End productions. Born in Glasgow, he moved with his family to the US at the age of eight and returned to the UK to make his West End debut alongside Elaine Paige, in Cole Porter’s Anything Goes. Since then, he has racked up a formidable list of theatre credits including Sunset Boulevard, Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Beauty & the Beast and many more. He has worked with Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, and Cameron Mackintosh