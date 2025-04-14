Wales’s freshest professional inclusive dance theatre Company, Humans Move, will be presenting their powerful and emotive physical dance story, Let Life Dance across Wales this June.
Let Life Dance captures the high and lows of life’s rich journey, the twists and turns, interference and the chaos, and will be heading out across Wales to Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon on June 18 - 19 June.
The show looks at individual and collective life experiences. Through movement, the dancers share the twists and turns, ups and downs, interferences and joy in life.
The dancers explore the experience of becoming disconnected from family and friends, and support networks, going through personal struggles of trying to fit in and being unable to connect to a group and feel at home. The dancers learn how to reconnect to each other, become a support network and accept each other differences. They go through moments of frustration, difficulty, pure joy and connection.
Humans Move is a disabled led organisation joining forces with people who are fighting for change and a more inclusive and peaceful future.
Its artistic director is award winning choreographer Jessie Brett, whose work has been performed at Hijinx’s Unity Festival and has also worked internationally, developing her inclusive practice in Ethiopia with Adunya Dance Company, Meseret Yirga and Destino Dance Company.
Jessie who established Humans Move in 2021 said, “I set up Humans Move as I believe dance with casts of disabled and non-disabled dancers needed to have a space in Wales in flourish and grow. “
Let Life Dance has been supported by Arts Council of Wales and the Laura Ashley Family Foundation, and has been in development since 2023. Jessie’s physical storytelling style captures beauty and action in this new piece.
Jessie said, “Let Life Dance explores personal life experiences – the joy and energy of love and life, but also some of the challenges that we are sometimes faced with, which gets in the way of that flow like not fitting in, getting into difficulty, becoming disconnected and feeling stuck.
It explores what happens when we surrender to the flow of life and receive the support we need to flourish and how we need a village to support us through some of these challenging times.”
Let Life Dance includes a cast of five disabled and non-disabled dancers including Down syndrome dancer’s Justin Melluish (Hijinx and Frantic Assembly’s ‘Into the Light’ and more recently S4C | BBC Wales TV drama’s Hidden/Craith), Giverney Hâf Blomeley (Rocking Horse Media Henry House TV pilot, Cwmni Open at Theatr Clwyd, and North Wales Phoenix Theatre Company, The Crucible); Laura Moy (Nofit State, National Theatre Wales and Pirates of the Carabina); Adi Detamo (Frantic Assembly, Theatre-Rites, and Breaking Convention) and Indigo Tartan (Jo Fong’s How Shall We Begin Again, Zosia Jo’s Fabulous Animals and more recently AFON (Deep Listening) with Maynard Abercych)
Designer for the production is Abergavenny based artist, designer and maker George H. Wale whose practice spans costume design, textiles, sculpture and performance, working on commissions in collaboration with choreographers as well as on their own independent projects