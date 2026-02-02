The jewellery section is of course the ‘go to place’ for a really romantic gift, and buyers will not be disappointed by the stunning array of beautiful jewellery on offer. A luscious red enamel heart form pendant set with diamonds and rubies would of course make the ultimate Valentine’s gift and is estimated at £2,000/£3,000. In total contrast there is a very elegant Edwardian negligee pendant set diamonds and pearls which is expected to make around £2,500 to £3,500. The ring tray has a great selection of attractive rings ranging in price from £80 to £2,000 and includes a number of unusual coloured stone rings which are currently very popular.