Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent have been busy putting together yet another fabulous Antiques & Collectables sale to be held on February 12-13. As luck would have it, the sale is sublimely timed just before Valentine’s Day, making it the ideal opportunity to find the perfect gift for the special person in your life.
The jewellery section is of course the ‘go to place’ for a really romantic gift, and buyers will not be disappointed by the stunning array of beautiful jewellery on offer. A luscious red enamel heart form pendant set with diamonds and rubies would of course make the ultimate Valentine’s gift and is estimated at £2,000/£3,000. In total contrast there is a very elegant Edwardian negligee pendant set diamonds and pearls which is expected to make around £2,500 to £3,500. The ring tray has a great selection of attractive rings ranging in price from £80 to £2,000 and includes a number of unusual coloured stone rings which are currently very popular.
These include a beautiful Victorian diamond and amethyst cluster ring and a modern cabochon lemon quartz and pink sapphire ‘Halo’ ring by contemporary designer Rosa De La Cruz. Of course there are some classic diamond options available such as an eye catching diamond cluster ring set baguette and brilliant cut stones estimated at £1,500 to £2,500 and a very pretty diamond & tanzanite ring with expectations of around £300/£400.
Other jewellery includes a fine sapphire and diamond necklace estimated at £3,500 to £4,500 and a Victorian Etruscan Revival 15ct gold necklace set with garnets. This comes complete with its original box and is estimated at £1,800 to £2,500. For those who prefer silver jewellery the cabinet has a wide selection of antique and modern pieces as well as a huge quantity of costume jewellery - which is always the perfect place to find a hidden bargain or two!
Smiths have not left out the men on Valentines day and there is a large collection of collectable gentlemen’s wrist watches including a stylish Cartier Tank Watch estimated at £1,500 to £2,000 or a classic Heuer triple date watch estimated at £1,000 to £1,500. More affordable watches include Omega, Eberhard, Hamilton and Longines - with many priced between £80 and £500.
The February sale also features a special section for Coins and Notes and Smiths coin valuers have been working for some months to gather together an interesting and varied section of gold, silver and antique coins. Elsewhere in the sale a good selection of furniture includes a large Edwardian pitch pine kitchen dresser or scullery side cabinet with four glazed doors above drawers and cupboards.
Offering a huge amount of very useful storage space, this piece is sure to leave its £200/£400 estimate far behind. Another interesting item from a property in Ross on Wye is a 19th century Dutch Beeldenkast cabinet, which is elaborately inlaid and carved with bone, mother of pearl and ebony additions.
These monumental and ornate cabinets were made to display wealth and status in the North Netherlands from the 17th century onwards. They were apparently used to store valuables – particularly linens but today could be used for of multitude of storage purposes as well as making a very impressive statement piece in any interior.
An unusual item in the ceramics section is a late 19th century Chinese famille rose porcelain cricket box estimated at £100/£150. Crickets were popular pets in China and kept to bring good fortune and for their ‘soothing song’. Hopefully this example will now just be used for decorative purposes! A trendy mid century Murano glass aquarium block is a heavy sculptural piece with two fish swimming amongst reeds. Highly collectable this example is estimated at £100/£200 and came from a local charity shop who spotted its auction potential and asked Smiths to sell it on their behalf
Smiths fully illustrated catalogue will be online from February 6 with the viewing taking place on February 10-11 from 10am to 5pm. Entries for future sales are invited by appointment. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.
