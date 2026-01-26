In the collectables section there is a range of items from Africa and India collected by a client who lived and worked abroad for most of his life. As well as a selection of carved wood decorative antiques, rare books and archeological stone samples there is an early 20th century cavalry mapping or surveying board. This unusual item has an integral inset compass and clinometer flanked by two rollers each side to hold the paper, plus a leather strap to the back to fasten it to your wrist. This would have been used for drawing and updating maps in the field by military personnel in small reconnaissance groups on horseback. When you imagine this laborious process compared to today’s satellite navigation systems, it’s quite an astonishing contrast. How on earth could you explain Elon Musk’s Starlink system and modern day drone warfare to a man from 1900 who is used to drawing maps on a board strapped to his wrist whilst riding a horse!