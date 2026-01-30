LOVE is in the air and what better way to celebrate Valentine than listening to the honey-toned vocals of West End singer William Byrne and his soon-to-be-wife Laura Hayward performing with Monmouth Big Band.
William has several West End and Dublin credits to his name, including Jesus of Nazareth (Jesus Christ Superstar), Arbiter (Chess) Joseph (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat), Emcee (Cabaret) and Danny (Grease).
He also has several TV credits, has appeared as a soloist with the National Concert Orchestra for the RTE proms and sung with the London Show Choir at Cadogan Hall.
Monmouth Big Band is pleased to present a programme of luscious love songs from the era that epitomise romance at Monmouth Savoy, with “these two lovers only days from their upcoming wedding”.
MBB posted: "The band had a great rehearsal with Will and Laura last night. It’s set to be a fabulous evening at the Savoy on Friday, February 13.
"If you still haven’t made plans for Valentine’s Day, why not get extra Brownie points by going a day early and booking an evening of romantic music with your local big band!"
The 17-piece orchestra's repertoire under musical director and jazz trumpeter Mike Prestage ranges from classic swing to specially commissioned pieces, and also includes smooth Latin, ‘Strictly’-style dance tunes, well-known vocal numbers and classic jazz.
Last year proved a busy one for the band including an August set at Chepstow Summer Music on the bandstand and a July date at Whiteheads Sports and Social Club.
Their classic repertoire runs to hundreds of songs, including such great standards as In the Mood, Putting on the Ritz, Let's Face the Music and Dance and Too Darn Hot.
