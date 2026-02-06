BLAENAVON man Kai Pennell has pleaded guilty to the murder of MMA fighter Duane Keen.
Pennell, admitted to killing the 47-year-old in Blaenavon on Friday, October 17, 2025.
The 35-year-old defendant of Riverside Drive, Blaenavon, was told by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, “As you have pleaded guilty to the offence of murder, as I’m sure you are aware, there is only one sentence, and that is life in prison.”
The defendant, represented by David Elias KC, will be sentenced later this month on Tuesday, February 24.
Following his death in the early hours of October 17 at a flat in Blaenavon’s Riverside Drive, Mr Keen was remembered with fondness by his family, who said in a previously released statement, “Our family has been destroyed by the loss of a beloved son to Sandra and Jeff, a loving brother to Samantha and Ryan, a loving father to Corey, Joshua and Harry and a devoted grandfather to Thea Mai, Jaycee, Aliyah and Mila-Rose.
“Duane was a great boxer and MMA all-rounder with lots of belts to his name.
“He loved being with his dogs and out walking with them. He would help anyone who needed it and was always at the end of a phone.
“Duane will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
“There are no words to express what we as a family are going through.
“Duane, you were a champ in the ring, but you were the biggest champ to us.”
