Following his death in the early hours of October 17 at a flat in Blaenavon’s Riverside Drive, Mr Keen was remembered with fondness by his family, who said in a previously released statement, “Our family has been destroyed by the loss of a beloved son to Sandra and Jeff, a loving brother to Samantha and Ryan, a loving father to Corey, Joshua and Harry and a devoted grandfather to Thea Mai, Jaycee, Aliyah and Mila-Rose.