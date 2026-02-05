AT first glance, this photo looks quite bland, rather nondescript, and terribly average.
But look closer!
What do you see?
Is it just a simple photo of some rocks and tree branches, or is there something a little unusual about it?
Again. Look closely! What do you see?
If you see nothing but a non-distinct blur with a reddish tint. Then you need to visit the optician's sharpish.
Likewise, if you see an image of Brooklyn Beckham looking sorrowful and wearing a crown of thorns, then you are beyond redemption and need professional help.
But, if you said, “A wabbit!” Then you either have a speech impediment or your name is Elmer Fudd.
However, if you said, “Rabbit!” Then congratulations, you are in the top one percent bracket of the population.
Your powers of perception are off the scale. No one’s pulling the wool over your eyes or taking you for a fool. You are an intellectual colossus.
According to top Harvard Neurologist Bernie Smutts, who devised this test, the people that see a baby rabbit nestled amongst the moss covered rocks have a highly functioning and dominant Amygdala.
Often known as the “Lizard Brain,” the Amygdala is the most primitive part of the brain that our caveman ancestors used for detecting and killing food.
Yet there’s more.
Dr Smutts, who has worked closely as an IQ mentor with stars from both Love Island and Coronation Street, explains that those who spot a baby rabbit in the picture also score highly in the Myers-Briggs Personality Type Indicator (MBTI).
According to the MBTI, there are 16 personality archetypes, and the rabbit spotters are at the top of the pile in terms of intellect and perception.
Hearing someone describe themselves as an obvious ESTJ or a blatant INFP may sound like absolute poppycock, but the MBTI is a tried and tested psychological device to define an individual.
As such, this photo is a valuable tool for acclaimed and award-winning researchers such as Dr Bernie Smutts, to get the measure of a person.
Like astrology, MBTI is not an exact science, but these days, what is?
