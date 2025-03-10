Another fascinating item which came in from a WI talk in Chepstow is a very rare silk theatre programme for the Theatre Royal in Barbados. In fantastic condition it is hard to believe the date of 1819 – making it over two hundred years old. It has been kept safe in an exquisite silk floral embroidered handkerchief case and is estimated at £150/£200. The production has been given the patronage of the Governor of Barbados Lord Combermere and includes an opera called ‘The Cabinet.’ This is followed by a Musical Farce as well as a ‘Hornpipe danced in the manner of a Scotsman by Mr Spread and a Spanish Dance by Mrs Spread’! It sounds like it was a very jolly evening and Smiths are convinced the programme will provide another winning performance on the auction day.