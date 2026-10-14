AN MP has demanded answers from the Government about flood protection, insurance and financial assistance for communities facing repeated flooding.
Conservative Hereford and South Herefordshire MP Jesse Norman submitted a series of written parliamentary questions on October 9, focussing on flooding in the village of Ewyas Harold 12 miles north of Abergavenny.
He asked the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs which flood management schemes for the village were included in the Environment Agency's capital investment programme, how much funding had been allocated and when any work was expected.
Mr Norman also sought estimates of the number of residential and commercial properties in the village considered at risk of flooding.
Another question asked whether the Environment Agency had updated its flood risk modelling for the Dulas Brook catchment since 2020.
The MP requested details of financial support available to households and businesses in Ewyas Harold wanting to install property flood resilience measures.
Such measures can include flood barriers, changes to building materials and adaptations designed to reduce damage when water enters a property.
Insurance was another focus. Mr Norman asked what assistance was available to residents and businesses unable to obtain cover after experiencing repeated flood events.
He also questioned the Government about natural flood management upstream of Ewyas Harold and whether measures in the surrounding catchment could help reduce the risk faced by the village.
His questions extended beyond the village to the wider constituency, seeking clarification of what ministers were doing to prioritise flood resilience across South Herefordshire.
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He asked what provision was being considered to address flood risks affecting residents and businesses, alongside the funding available for flood management schemes in rural areas.
Mr Norman also raised the challenges facing landowners seeking licences to undertake watercourse repairs, tree management and flood mitigation work.
He wanted to know how the Government planned to reduce the complexity, cost and time involved in obtaining the necessary permissions.
A further question asked whether ministers had considered creating a cross-border agency to coordinate flood responses on waterways running through England and Wales.
The proposal is particularly relevant to communities around the Welsh border, where rivers and their catchments extend across administrative boundaries.
The MP additionally sought an assessment of the Environment Agency's effectiveness in providing both immediate and longer-term solutions for smaller rural areas.
The questions were submitted to ministers rather than accompanied by announcements of new schemes or confirmed funding.
Several were listed as awaiting responses, with answers due on Tuesday, October 13.
The replies could clarify the Government's assessment of local flood risks, existing support arrangements and the prospects for future investment.
For affected households and businesses, the answers may provide further information about the protection and financial assistance available.
Any specific proposals or funding commitments would need to be confirmed in the ministerial responses before being reported as agreed measures.
The parliamentary questions also distinguish between protecting individual properties and reducing flood risk across a wider catchment. Both feature in his requests, although no decision on additional measures has been announced.
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