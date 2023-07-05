Up to 2,000 people are expected to descend on Abergavenny’s Bailey Park on Saturday (July 8) for this year’s IYE Festival.
The Integrated Youth Event, run by 7Corners, will showcase the talents of youngsters from the town and further afield, from DJs to dancers and singers.
Past events have featured face painting, stalls from youth organisations, games and ice cream and the organisers are aiming for more of the same this year.
On show will be the Hot Spot caravan which volunteers take out to locations around town to meet young people and offer hot drinks, chat, and a safe place to be.
The 7Corners Centre is a project funded by the Bridge to Cross Charitable Trust and is dedicated to offering hope and hospitality to all young people by providing a place where they can meet in safety, find help for personal development and support if in crisis.
The festival, which is free to attend, runs from 11am to 6pm and all are welcome.
For more information contact Centre manager Ange Sampson on 01873 855 414.