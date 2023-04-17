Voters will be going to the polls in the first of two local by-elections in Monmouthshire this week.
The elections are being held to fill vacancies on Abergavenny Town Council and the town council in Chepstow.
The first election takes place this Thursday, April 20 in Chepstow’s Castle ward and the following week an election will be held in Abergavenny’s Pen y Fal ward.
Three candidates are standing in Chepstow, with an independent as well as representatives of the Welsh Conservatives and Welsh Labour.
Gemma Rosser is standing for Labour, Victoria Bedford is the Conservative candidate and Matt Legg is the Independent.
In Abergavenny, where the by-election takes place on Thursday, April 27, Julian Edwards is the Independent candidate with the Conservatives represented by Hannah Jarvis and Gareth Wilde standing for Labour.
Polls will be open from 7am to 10pm and local electors, who are 16 and over, are entitled to vote and there is no requirement to show photographic identification to vote in local elections in Wales.